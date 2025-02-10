Uttarakhand CM Dhami Thanks UP CM Yogi Adityanath for Maha Kumbh 2025 Arrangements

Prayagraj: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed his appreciation for the arrangements made for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, further expressing his gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami stated, "There are good arrangements, and people from all over the country are coming here. I thank Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The entire government has made all the arrangements for Maha Kumbh."

He also emphasised the large turnout of devotees, saying, "Crores of people have come here at the confluence of faith and are taking a holy dip."

Earlier in the morning, the Uttarakhand CM, along with his family, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. CM Dhami was accompanied by his wife, mother, and son for the sacred ritual.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling himself "fortunate" to visit and take a holy dip.

He also reiterated that preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar are already underway.

"People from all over the world are coming here for a holy dip of faith... I consider myself fortunate to be able to come here. The Kumbh of 2027 will be in Haridwar, and we have already started preparations for it," the Uttarakhand CM said.

After completing the holy dip, Dhami also fed birds at Triveni Sangam.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uttarakhand CM inspected the Uttarakhand Mandapam set up for Maha Kumbh 2025, during which he met pilgrims staying at Uttarakhand Mandapam and enquired about their well-being.

Notably, under his directives, the Uttarakhand government has established this facility at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025, an official statement stated.

Notably, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 till now.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)