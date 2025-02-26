Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath monitors arrangements at Maha Kumbh

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday monitored the arrangements at the Maha Kumbh from the control room located at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Devotees from across the country arrived in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday on the last 'Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Yogi Adityanath also performed Rudrabhishek of lord Shiva at Gorkhnath temple.

"Today on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the sacred festival of worship of Devadhishdev Mahadev, I performed Rudrabhishek as per rituals at @Gorakhnathmndr and prayed for the welfare of all beings," Adityanath said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also held Janta darshan at Gorakhnath temple, receiving the people's complaints.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri, wishing for the prosperity and good health of the people.

PM Modi wrote on X, "I wish all my countrymen a very happy Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. May this divine occasion bring happiness, prosperity and good health to all of you, and also strengthen the resolve for a developed India. Har Har Mahadev!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all," Shah wrote on X.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on their wedding night, Lord Shiva reached Goddess Parvati's house with a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)