UP Government Prepares for Mahakumbh 2025 Challenges Amid Record Devotee Turnout

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government is constantly monitoring the Maha Kumbh Mela underway in Prayagraj, said the state's Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, asserting that the administration is ready to deal with any eventuality.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is ready to deal with any challenge. Everything is going on very peacefully and people are moving towards their destinations after taking a dip in the Sangam," he said.

He pointed out that nearly 16 million devotees from around the world had performed the 'Snan (Holy Dip)' at Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati river, on Day 1 of the mega Hindu pilgrimage, which formally commenced on Monday.

"We have set up a control room and we are monitoring the situation... Maha Kumbh 2025 is the world's biggest event from the social, religious and spiritual point of view. Yesterday, 1 crore 62 lakh devotees took a dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj," the senior official said. "The Uttar Pradesh government is ready to deal with any challenge. Everything is going on very peacefully and people are moving towards their destinations after taking a dip in the Sangam," Sanjay Prasad said.

"We have made proper arrangements for the people living in Prayagraj. More than 60,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of the people. The entire area is being navigated through Google, UPI-enabled payment system has been put in place, AI-enabled tools are being used... We have also made arrangements to deal with any emergency situation... All the officers are well trained," he added.

Around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, senior state official Amrit Abhijat told ANI.

"So far, about 2 crore people have taken a dip. By evening, more than 2.50 crore people will have taken a dip in Sangam," Abhijat told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar told ANI that the police are continuously monitoring the situation.

"Since Sadhus from several Akharas take a holy dip today, it is called Amrit Snan. The 8th Akhara is taking a holy dip right now. Our officers and jawans are on duty to ensure everything is under control. Around 12 PM, 1.60 crore people have taken a holy dip," Prashant Kumar said.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation. Police response vehicles and Ambulances were present at the spot. Through thermal images, we were able to control the crowd during night. Devotees are peacefully taking a holy dip at several places in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'. (ANI)