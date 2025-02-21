UP Government Intensifies Preparations for Maha Shivratri's Final Bath at Mahakumbh

Prayagraj:The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for the last major bath of Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Mahakumbh Nagar to assess the arrangements and issued necessary instructions to officials, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Speaking to the media, DGP Prashant Kumar stated, "We are making comprehensive arrangements for traffic control, crowd management, and ensuring a smooth experience for devotees, especially during the last bath and the upcoming weekend. Our constant endeavour is to ensure that devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience."

The state government is also closely monitoring social media to prevent any attempts to disrupt the atmosphere of Mahakumbh. DGP Prashant Kumar revealed that authorities have been actively monitoring such activities and have registered over fifty FIRs against those attempting to spread misinformation. He assured strict action against any such elements.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar also conducted an inspection of Sangam Ghats by boat, reviewing cleanliness arrangements and providing further directives to officials.

Manoj Kumar Singh highlighted that approximately 59 crore devotees have participated in the Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious and cultural congregation held at the confluence of the holy Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

He noted that Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, is now in its final phase, with over one crore devotees arriving daily. Among them are saints and sages from various sects of Sanatan Dharma, as well as devotees from across the country seeking to take a dip in the sacred Sangam.

The grand event has also witnessed participation from several dignitaries, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors from various states, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Ministers of other states, the King of Bhutan, foreign diplomats, leading industrialists, and renowned film personalities, all of whom have taken a holy dip in the Sangam. (ANI)