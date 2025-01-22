UP Cabinet to Make Key Decisions at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj Today

Pryagraj: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that "important" decisions will be taken at the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held today at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Deputy CM Maurya said that following the meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the ministers will take holy dip at Sangam.

He also highlighted the significance of January 22 on which the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of Ram Temple occurred last year. This year the anniversary has been celebrated earlier on January 13 on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month.

Speaking with ANI, Maurya said, "A cabinet meeting will be held here in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh area today. 22nd January is an important day as on this day last year 'Ram Lalla' became 'virajman' in Ayodhya. Many important decisions will be taken in the Cabinet meeting today. All cabinet members along with the CM will also take a holy dip at Sangam today."

UP Minister of Jails, Dara Singh Chauhan welcomed everyone at Prayagraj and reaffirmed that a "historic" decision will be taken today.

"I welcome everyone to this land of Sanatan Dharma and Sangam. Today's Cabinet will be important as historic decisions will be taken here," he told ANI.

UP Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna expressed his joy over the 'grand' organisation of Maha Kumbh and said that decisions to achieve the target of becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy will be taken in the meeting.

"We are happy that such Kumbh is being organised in such grand manner. We congratulate the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister on this. People from across the world are enthusiastic about coming to Kumbh. Today, there is a Cabinet meeting here, after which we will take a holy dip...The CM wants to establish medical colleges in every district of the state. There will be a proposal on this today. Many decisions to be taken to achieve the target of becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy. Law and order is a priority agenda for the government," he told ANI.

UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar informed that the meeting will be held at noon, afterwards CM Yogi Adityanath along with other ministers will take a bath at Maha Kumb

All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

This isn't the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. (ANI)