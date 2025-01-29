Union Minister Nadda Assures Health Support After Stampede-like Situation at Mahakumbh

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the stampede-like situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela and assured full support with regard to health services to manage the situation effectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already spoken to UP CM Yogi Adityanath after the stampede-like situation that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after a brief halt due to large crowds, saints began their procession as they headed to Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan of MahaKumbh 2025 on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

Heavy security was deployed at Triveni Sangam as police paved the way for the akharas and saints for their Amrit Snan.

Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said that the crowd is under control and all preparations for the akharas and saints are in place.

"We expect more than 10 crore people today. All our officials and personnel have been deployed for crowd regulation since yesterday evening. People are bathing at all the ghats here peacefully. In the morning, there was pressure and a huge crowd. Many Akharas told us to regulate the crowd and that they would come out for the snan later," he said.

"Now that the crowd is under control, our preparations for the Akharas and saints are in place. The Akhara Marg and Akhara Ghat are ready. The whole area is sanitised and we have conveyed this to the Akharas and they will soon start coming here for snan. We do not have official numbers of stampede victims since we have been involved in crowd control here. The injured are being treated," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them and advised them to not insist on taking a dip at Sangam Ghat due to large crowds.

He said that around 8 to 10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj on Wednesday and there is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. He said that a few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg.

Meanwhile, 36.1 million devotees have taken dip in Triveni till 10 am on Wednesday, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)