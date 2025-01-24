Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam on Friday, as the Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, continue to inspire spiritual fervour among devotees from around the world.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the ritual, taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, along with several ministers of his cabinet.

Earlier in the day, a sea of devotees was seen taking a holy dip in drone visuals from Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

As of 10 am, over 30.29 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh 'Kalpwasis,' had taken part in the sacred bath, according to official data shared by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, more than 102 million people have taken a holy dip in the holy waters.

The mega spiritual event has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, and on Thursday the number crossed 10 crore milestones.

The state government estimates that this Maha Kumbh will host over 45 crore visitors and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections.

In addition to the holy dips, the morning Aarti, a hallmark of devotional celebration along the Ganga ghats, was also performed by priests holding huge lighted oil lamps, while the river Ganga was worshipped by offering flowers and diyas.

Visitors from around the world are often left in awe as they witness people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a holy dip.

Authorities are making special preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a key date that is expected to bring large crowds of devotees.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)