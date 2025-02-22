TN Governor RN Ravi: 'Soul of India Resides in Sanatan Culture' at Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday took a holy dip at the confluence of rivers during Mahakumbh 2025, calling the grand event a reflection of India's spiritual and cultural unity.

Describing Mahakumbh as a "living expression of Sanatan culture," Governor Ravi said the festival embodies India's integrity, spirituality, and cultural pride.

"This divine gathering strengthens the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,'" he stated. Over 60 crore devotees have participated in this sacred event so far, said a statement.

The governor offered special prayers for the happiness, prosperity, peace, and progress of the people of Tamil Nadu. He said, "The soul of India resides in its Sanatan culture. This Mahakumbh is a symbol of the unbroken Sanatan tradition that connects us with each other and reminds us of our cultural values."

"Maha Kumbh is not just a religious event but is the centre of India's spiritual and cultural renaissance, the governor said. He further added that this festival reveals the deep-rooted spiritual consciousness of India, where crores of people gather on the banks of Sangam for a single goal--spiritual purification and world welfare.

The six-week festival, which commenced on January 13, will end on February 26.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip.

.Ahead of Maha Shivratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said, "Mahakumbh is in its final phase, and the main bath is on February 26, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, and we have come to review the arrangements.

On the instructions of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, we will ensure that people do not face any inconvenience, as a large number of people are expected to come on the occasion of Shivratri and the weekend." (ANI)