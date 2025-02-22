Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Mahakumbh Mela Visit a 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Experience

Prayagraj: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday. She was joined by her family members on this sacred visit.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for films like Aranmanai 4, Baahubali, and Rebel, among others, offered her prayers at the Mahakumbh Mela and sought blessings from Lord Shiva while taking a holy dip in the Sangam.

The actress donned a salwar kurta for the occasion. She also assisted her family members as they offered their prayers at one of the largest sacred gatherings in the world.

While talking to ANI, Tamannaah described her visit as a 'once in a lifetime chance' of her life. She said, "I got a once-in-a-lifetime chance. I actually see so many people here. I feel we all want to be happy and free from our own sufferings. I felt that everyone is here to say something of their own, don't let it go kind of things. So I felt so good to do this with everyone. It is also the devotion and faith of people that we are all able to do such a big thing. At the same time, this is the belief of all of us that we are able to do so much together, and it is our grace."

On the day of the actress's sacred visit to Mahakumbh Mela, the makers of her upcoming film, Odela 2, released the teaser. Tamannaah plays a Sadhvi in the movie. It is directed by Ashok Teja and is a sequel to Sampath Nandi's 2022 film Odela Railway Station.

Earlier this week, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur attended the Mahakumbh Mela, where she took a holy dip in Sangam.

She shared pictures on Instagram and wrote a long note that read, "Words fail me to describe this experience...as I assimilate what I have been so blessed to participate in. Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept. The unparalleled historical event of the Mahakumbh actually made me dive deep into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival. One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness. I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here."

She further paid gratitude to the officials at Mahakumbh for the grand arrangements.

Celebrities like singer Shaan, Vivek Oberoi, Vicky Kaushal, Vidyut Jamwal and Juhi Chawla, among others, attended the Mahakumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh to take a holy dip.

The Mahakumbh Mela will go on till February 26. (ANI)