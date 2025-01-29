Swami Kailashanand Giri Attends Ganga Pujan at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri on Wednesday attended the Ganga Pujan at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people.

Speaking to ANI, Kailashanand Giri said "Today we attended Ganga Pujan and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people..."

Further, he thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrangements made at the snan.

"I want to thank and congratulate the CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for the arrangements that they made for the 'snan'.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector in General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said that the situations in Mahakumbh had been brought under control considering that the Juna Akhara and two other Akharas would be going for Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam.

"Juna Akhara and two other Akharas are going for the Amrit Snan. Everything is peaceful and the situation is under control...Since there were a lot of devotees, the Akharas proposed to us that they would delay their Amrit Snan..." the DIG said speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that the injured people in the stampede were undergoing treatment and further added that everyone was out of danger.

"The injured in the stampede are currently undergoing treatment. No one is serious, everyone is out of danger..." he further added.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri who was headed towards the Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan said that thousands of saints and Nagas were coming with him.

"We are going for the Amrit Snan and thousands of saints and Nagas are coming with me.. We will vacate the ghats very quickly so that all the devotees who have come here are able to take a holy dip..." he further added.

As man as 57 million people took the Holy Dip in the Ganga till 4 pm on Wednesday. The Kumbh has seen nearly 200 million visitors taking the Dip since the festival began. (ANI)