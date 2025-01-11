Swami Avimukteshwaranand Responds to Controversy Over Chandrashekhar Azad's Remarks as Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations Intensify

Prayagraj: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj on Saturday condemned Azad Samaj Party national president Chandrashekhar Azad's remarks on the Mahakumbh, saying that if people are making an effort to remove their sins, then no one should have any problem with it.

Speaking to ANI, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj says, "So he means only those who are sinners come to Maha Kumbh? Has he come to Maha Kumbh? We have come here because of our belief and we are very happy...If we are trying to remove our sins, then no one should have any problem with it."

Reportedly, Azad Samaj Party national president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad had said that only people who have committed sins would go to the Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj is all decked up to host Mahakumbh 2025 which begins on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

As part of the security arrangement, Uttar Pradesh Police will implement a seven-layer security scheme to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering. Additionally, the Police have also launched an intensive checking campaign to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025. Over 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have also been installed to enhance the security.

Additionally, the state government has also deployed 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances exclusively for the Mahakumbh.

Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite, including Niranjani Akhada, Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)