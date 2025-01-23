Seers from Russia, Ukraine Unite in Kirtan at Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: Seers from Russia and Ukraine gathered at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Thursday morning to perform 'kirtan' and prayers, symbolising spiritual unity.

The seers chanted devotional songs and engaged in traditional rituals at the Maha Kumbh, which offers a platform for cultural exchange and universal values.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Sanat Kumar said, "The Guru Parampara Puja of Lord Dattatreya was organised, followed by Aarti and Bhajan of Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. Some guests also participated, singing bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. This is a symbol of unity, which shows that Indian and Western cultures can work together."

"It is a message that all people can live together, and it shows that this is what Sanatan Dharma means - unity and cooperation," he said.

The Mahant underscored the importance of the occasion in spreading a message of global peace.

"From the holy land of this Kumbh, I pray for peace in all wars, particularly the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia. As a saint, I emphasise the need for world welfare and appeal to all people to maintain peace," he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Nitin Patel arrived in Prayagraj to attend Mahakumbh 2025 and said that the festivities are a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"This Mahakumbh is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who follow Sanata Dharma and all Indians. Crores of people are attending this Mahakumbh. Today, I along with my family will take a holy dip here. Mahakumbh will benefit the state economically. No one should see this from a political angle," Patel told ANI.

In just 11 days of the Mahakumbh, more than 97.3 million devotees, Kalpavasis and revered seers have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

With this unprecedented turnout of devotees, the total number of participants is expected to touch the 100 million mark by the end of today the 11th day of the festival.

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday as of now over 16.98 lakh people took dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati.

The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that more than 45 crore people will attend the Maha Kumbh this time, according to an official statement.

Among the sea of visitors, various 'babas' stand out, especially those who carry their distinct identities.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were with the CM. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.

Meanwhile, authorities have been focusing on preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees. (ANI)