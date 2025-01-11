Security Tightened in Prayagraj with AI Cameras, No-Vehicle Zones, and Multi-Layered Barriers

Prayagraj: As the world's largest religious gathering, the Mahakumbh, draws near, DIG Vaibhav Krishna and Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra SSP Rajesh Dwivedi inspected the Kumbh Mela area here on Saturday.

After inspecting the area, Krishna told ANI that the police were fully prepared for the event. He added that traffic restrictions would start from January 12 evening.

"Our force briefing is going on today. Personnel deployed at all sensitive places are being briefed... Our duties will begin at 8 am tomorrow... We are fully prepared... Traffic restrictions will start from tomorrow evening itself," Krishna said.

"We have declared the mela-kshetra a no-vehicle zone, one day before and one day after the main 'snan'... There is no VIP protocol, no 2-wheeler or 4-wheeler will be allowed in the Mela Kshetra... We have installed multi-layered barriers... Specialised forces have been deployed," he added.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Maha Kumbh campsite area to enhance security.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation as well as electric buses named 'Atal Seva' on the second day of his tour to Prayagraj on Friday.

Meanwhile, tea vendors from Western Uttar Pradesh have descended upon the Sangam Ghat, braving the cold weather prevailing in the holy city.

Tea vendors, who have arrived from Western Uttar Pradesh, are cashing in on the massive gathering. A tea vendor, Ajay Singh told ANI, "The cost of one cup of tea is Rs 10. Tea does not sell during the day as the Sunlight comes out. Who drinks the tea when it is hot? We sell the sea in the morning and evening when it is cold." (ANI)