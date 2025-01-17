Sanskriti Ka Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy to Perform in Musical Extravaganza

Prayagraj: The banks of the Ganga will resonate with music until the conclusion of the 'Sanskriti ka Sangam' program organised by the Department of Culture at Mahakumb. On Thursday evening, singer Shankar Mahadevan presented his soulful renditions which regaled the devotees. Singers Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Harihara and others are also set to perform at this musical extravaganza in the upcoming days.

Shankar Mahadevan sang 'Chalo Kumbh Chalein'.The program was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the event. This was followed by a powerful rendition of Ganesh Vandana, which resonated throughout the Ganga Pandal on Thursday evening.

The event was conducted in the presence of Mayor Ganesh Shankar Kesariwani, MLA Pooja Pal, along with other public representatives and officials.

The 'Breathless' singer expressed his gratitude for being a part of such a sacred event and called it an honour to perform at Mahakumbh. He extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their vision and efforts in organizing the grand celebration.

Singer Kailash Kher will also be performing at the 'Sanskriti Ka Sangam' program at Mahakumb. He also participated in the last Mahakumbh which was held in 2013. He is set to perform the closing ceremony of this music and cultural event.

Ahead of his performance, the singer spoke to ANI and explained the importance of the festival and how its origins are rooted in Hindu mythology.

"Mahakumbh is a historic festival. It represents the essence of Sanatan culture. I am extremely honoured to perform for devotees at the Sangam soon. Mahakumbh shows the real cultural and spiritual strength of India," said Kailash Kher.

Kailash Kher will also take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Urging people to attend Mahakumbh, Kher added, "Everyone should visit Mahakumbh. They will get to learn so many things there about Hindu culture."

Similarly, singers Hariharan & Kavita Krishnamurthy are also set to perform at the upcoming programs at 'Sanskriti Ka Sangam.'

As a majestic platform for Indian art, culture, and spirituality, Mahakumbh brings together diverse expressions of devotion through folk music, classical dance, and theatrical performances, offering an unparalleled spiritual experience to attendees.

Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)