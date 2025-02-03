Saints of Nirmohi Ani Akhara Take Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami

Prayagraj: On the occasion of Basant Panchami, saints and devotees from across the world gathered at Prayagraj for the third Amrit Snan in the holy river Ganga.

Members of Nirmohi Ani Akhara, including spiritual leaders from various countries, expressed their devotion and commitment to spreading Sanatan Dharma globally.

A Nirmohi Ani Akhara member from Japan, Rajeshwari Maa, Mahamandaleshwar, said, "I am from Japan, and it's a great honour to be here for the Amrit Snan with our Akhara. After the snan, we will continue to stay here and do 'sadhana' with our students and bring the Sanatan Dharma back to Japan and all over the world."

Triveni Das Maharaj, hailing from Florida, described the divine energy of the occasion: "The energy in the air is palpable. There is electricity of divinity. This particular snan focuses on the energies of the goddess, the divine mother, in particular, Saraswati. We are all eagerly awaiting this dip in the Triveni of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. We can feel the energy and power in the air."

Swami Awadesh Kumar Das of Nirmohi Ani Akhara said, "Our Sanatan traditions are historic. All Viashnavas from around the world are here at Tirthraj Prayag. All of us at Nirmohi Ani Akhara have gathered here with our gurus and saints. I congratulate everyone on this auspicious celebration of our faith."

Praising the administration for the arrangements, Shri Ramji Das of Nirmohi Ani Akhara said, "Today is the third Amrit Snan of this Maha Kumbh and everyone at Nirmohi Ani Akhara is ready for the Amrit Snan with our Nagas, our gurus, our saints, and our deity Shri Hanuman. The administration will efficiently take us for our snan."

Acharya Dayanand Das Maharaj of Nirmohi Ani Akhara, a foreign spiritual leader said, "We are in the Nirmohi Akhara where all our 'shishyas' have come for 'sadhana', their spiritual practice, and are ready to go and take holy dip in the Ganga. All of us, the family of humanity, will raise our consciousness to make the atma meet the Paramatma, to live as per dharma and humanity. We are very excited and ready for this dip in the Ganga."

Petals were also showered on saints and seers who had gathered for 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Prayagraj also witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the occasion of Basant Panchami, with thousands taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam--the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

More than 6.22 million devotees have taken holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 8 am on Monday on the third 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami, officials said. (ANI)