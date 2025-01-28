Revised Timetable for Mauni Amavasya Snan at Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025 Announced

Prayagraj: The revised timetable for the traditional Amrit Snan of the Akharas during the Mauni Amavasya Snan at Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025 has been announced.

Mela Adhikari Maha Kumbh Vijay Kiran Anand released the schedule following a meeting with the Akharas on January 24, 2025.

According to an official statement, the Mauni Amavasya Snan will take place on January 29, and the detailed timetable specifies departure and arrival times for various Akharas. Sanyasi Akharas will begin departing their camps as early as 4:00 AM, with the first Akharas arriving at the ghat by 5:00 AM. Each Akhara will perform the ritual for a set duration, with return times scheduled throughout the day, according to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the schedule, the Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, both part of the Sanyasi Akharas, will depart from their camp at 4:00 AM. They are expected to arrive at the ghat by 5:00 AM for the ceremonial bath, which will last for 40 minutes. Afterwards, the Akharas will leave the ghat at 5:40 AM and reach their camp by 6:40 AM.

Similarly, Taponidhi Panchayati, Niranjani Akhara, and Panchayati Akhara Anand will depart from their camp at 4:50 AM, arriving at the ghat by 5:50 AM. Their departure from the ghat will be at 6:30 AM, and they will return to their camp by 7:30 AM, the statement added.

For the Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara, and Panchagni Akhara, their scheduled departure from the camp is at 5:45 AM. They will arrive at the ghat by 6:45 AM, depart from the ghat at 7:25 AM, and return to their camps by 8:30 AM.

Under the Bairagi Akharas, All India Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara will leave their camp at 8:25 AM, reach the ghat by 9:25 AM, and after a 30-minute bath, will depart the ghat at 9:55 AM to return to their camp by 10:55 AM. All India Panch Digambar Ani Akhara will leave at 9:05 AM, arrive at the ghat at 10:05 AM, and leave the ghat at 10:55 AM, returning to their camp by 11:55 AM. All India Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara will depart at 10:05 AM and will return to their camp by 12:35 PM after bathing at the ghat, according to the statement.

Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhara under Udasin Akharas will leave the camp at 11:00 AM, reaching the ghat at noon. After the bath, they will depart from the ghat at 12:55 PM and return to their camp by 1:55 PM.

Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin Nirvana will leave their camp at 12:05 PM, reach the ghat at 1:05 PM, and depart from the ghat at 12:05 PM, returning to their camp by 3:05 PM.

Panchayati Nirmal Akhara will leave their camp at 1:25 PM, reach the ghat at 2:25 PM, and depart from the ghat at 3:05 PM to return to their camp by 3:25 PM.

This detailed schedule ensures the smooth conduct of the rituals during the Mauni Amavasya Snan, a key event in Mahakumbh Prayagraj 2025, the statement said. (ANI)