Rajesh Adani Offers Prayers at Mahakumbh, Praises Admin for Smooth Operations

Prayagraj: Rajesh Adani, the managing director of Adani Enterprises Limited and brother of Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, along with his family, offered prayers at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Rajesh Adani asserted that the administration is working very well at the Mahakumbh.

"We had a very good 'Darshan'. We are feeling blessed. The administration is working very well. We came here with the entire family and we are feeling blessed to be here... We prayed for the prosperity of the nation," he said.

Earlier in January this year, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his family, offered prayers and performed aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during his visit to the Mahakumbh Mela.

"The experience that I have here at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is wonderful...The management that is here, I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the countrymen... The management that is here - is a subject of research for the management institutes. For me, there is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga," the Adani group Chairman said after completing the prayers.

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, Adani also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to contribute to the Mahaprasad Seva initiative. Under this program, meals were served to devotees throughout the Mela, which is scheduled to run until February 26, 2025.

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees taking the holy dip until February 18, officials said.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. (ANI)