Priests Perform Aarti as Over 48 Lakh Devotees Attend in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Aarti was performed at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday morning at the Mahakumbh Mela ongoing in Prayagraj.

Visuals showed people seeking prayers and priests holding he lighted oil lamps.

On January 24 , over 48.76 lakh devotees visited the grand Mahakumbh till 8 pm, as per a release by the state government. Over 102 million devotees have taken snan at the holy Sangam till Thursday. On Friday till 8 pm that number rose to 10.80 crore.

A sea of devotes was seen taking a holy dip in drone visuals from Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Friday. The mega spiritual event has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, and on Thursday the number crossed 10 crore milestones.

The state govt estimates that this Maha Kumbh will host over 45 crore visitors and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections.

Several devotees from Russia and Ukraine -- two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years -- attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday and presented a message of spiritual unity.

The atmosphere in Prayagraj turned sublime, as devotees in the cold winter evening gathered to perform kirtan, and sang 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee from Russia shared a message of unity and peace and stated that monks of different nationalities were present at the gathering.

"I came here from Russia, and my Guru Maa came from Ukraine. Many of my Guru sisters and brothers have come from countries like Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Europe, and the USA. We all came here for the Maha Kumbh to take a bath in the Ganga on this auspicious day. As we know, all deities and divine energies come to bathe in the Ganga waters, so we follow their example," the devotee said. (ANI)