President of Akhara Parishad Confirms Three 'Amrit Snans' in Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj: There are only three 'Amrit snans' in the ongoing Mahakumbh, said the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri on Wednesday.

The three occasions of 'Amrit snans' include - Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amawasya and Basant Panchami, according to Puri.

He further stated that the Akharas would go for snan once the crowd reduced, adding that the Amavasya tithi would continue till tonight.

Following the stampede-like situation, Puri appealed to everyone to not pay attention to any rumours.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, said, "It is 'Amrit snan' today. There are three 'Amrit snans'- Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amawasya and Basant Panchami. Amavasya tithi will continue till tonight. Earlier, we had decided that we would not take out the (Akhara) processions due to massive crowds. I appeal to everyone to not pay attention to any rumours."

"A disinformation was spread in the morning in the Mela area. A small incident was shown as a big incident, which is sad... We are communicating with the Mela administration and as per the communication, all our saints and seers, our all Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Naga Sadhus and devotees would take a holy dip ...Once the crowd reduces, we will proceed to take a holy bath..." Puri added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in the MahaKumbh after a stampede-like situation in the early morning.

The Prime Minister is constantly in contact with the state government. He has spoken with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister three times this morning and is giving directions for the normalisation of the situation and relief.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the devotees to take the holy dip at the ghat closest to where they were and not converge at only one ghat.

"Dear devotees, come to Prayagraj, Take a bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are; do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours," the CM posted on X.

The incident comes as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.''

Mauni Amavasya,' which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)