Prayagraj Mayor Launches Cleanliness Rath Yatra Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj: The Mayor of Prayagraj has flagged off a Rath Yatra on Tuesday aimed at promoting cleanliness ahead of the Maha Kumbh festival. The Yatra is part of the Municipal Corporation's ongoing efforts to clean the city and create awareness among the public.

Speaking to ANI, Ganesh Kesarwani the Mayor of Prayagraj said, "The Municipal Corporation is making every effort to make people aware. Recently, a huge rangoli was made by the Municipal Corporation, while a huge Rath Yatra is being taken out from Prayagraj Loknath today, the purpose of which is to make people aware of cleanliness and send a good message to the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh."

The Prayagraj administration is conducting the Rath Yatra to connect people with cleanliness and ensure a clean Maha Kumbh festival.

Mayor Kesarwani said, "This is the world's largest rangoli and cleaning is also being done in 3 phases. This Rath Yatra is being taken out to connect people with cleanliness and we are requesting everyone to keep Prayagraj clean this Maha Kumbh is an opportunity for us to give people a good experience about Prayagraj and send a good message to the people about Prayagraj."

Kesarwani further added, "This Yatra was started from Loknath because it is an Ekatvasik place and just like the British were chased away from here, we will kill and drive away the filth as well."

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). (ANI)