Prayagraj: Fire Erupts in 15 Unauthorised Tents, No Casualties Reported

Prayagraj: Fire broke out at 15 tents erected in an open area in Prayagraj on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area in Prayagraj.

After receiving information, fire officials reached the spot and the fire was doused. No casualty has been reported in the incident, official said.

"We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused," UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma said.

The official further said that the tents which under fire were unauthorised.

"As per the SDM, it was an unauthorised tent which was erected here. The situation is under control. There was no casualty in the incident," said Pramod Sharma.

Earlier, as well a fire had broken out in Maha Kumbh due to an explosion of three cooking gas cylinders. There had been no casualties in the mishap.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, 30 people were killed and 60 others were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)