PM Modi's Vision for India and Yogi Adityanath's Mahakumbh 2025 Address

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the 'All India Avadhoot Bhesh Barah Panth-Yogi Mahasabha' programme in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Yogi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness Mahakumbh 2025, highlighting the significant number of people who took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

"We are all fortunate to have the opportunity to witness Mahakumbh 2025... A large number of people took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam - the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati on the occasion of Paush Purnima... PM Modi has rightly said that this century belongs to India...," he said.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that the Mahakumbh is a spiritual event promoting unity, where people from around the world are welcomed, and all needs for food and shelter are met with abundant blessings and Prasad.

"In the past 10 days of the Mahakumbh, 10 crore people have taken the holy dip. Over the next 35 days, this number is expected to rise to 45 crore. The Mahakumbh is a spiritual event that sends a message of unity, inviting people from all corners of the world. It's a place where no one needs to worry about food or shelter, as blessings and Prasad are abundant for all," he said

He highlighted that sitting together is not just a physical act but a spiritual connection, where all saints come together as brothers and sisters, transcending divisions.

"The different sects or religions may be tied to different practices, yet the essence and soul of it reside within the eternal teachings of Sanatana Dharma. That is why we come together--sitting side by side is not just a physical act, but a spiritual connection. When we meet fellow saints, we do so as brothers and sisters, without any divisions. I often witness moments where, despite any challenges faced by a saint, we do not see sects or differences. This unity is our true purpose. Through this sacred gathering of the Mahakumbh, with its purity and collective spirit, we must deliver a message to the world--one of harmony, compassion, and oneness," he said. (ANI)