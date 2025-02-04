PM Modi to Visit MahaKumbh 2025, Take Holy Dip at Sangam in Prayagraj Tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5, as per a release.

At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites.

Earlier, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, Prime Minister inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk during his visit to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh-2025 participated in several significant spiritual activities.

In a post on X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck Ji of Bhutan today visited the 'Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre' in Prayagraj, the holy symbol of spirituality and modernity, Mahakumbh-2025 and observed the divine, grand and digital form of Mahakumbh."

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the two leaders offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Mandir and visited the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

Sharing a post on X, UP CM wrote, "Today at Tirtharaj Prayag, His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk Ji had darshan and worship of Shri Akshayvat Ji."

To ensure a smooth and secure bathing experience for devotees, saints, mahatmas, and Kalpvasis, an extensive police and security arrangement was put in place across the Maha Kumbh fair area.

Security personnel from various forces- including civil police, traffic police, mounted police, women police, fire brigade, PAC, STF, ATS, NSG commandos, paramilitary forces, and bomb disposal squads--were deployed at key locations such as intersections, pontoon bridges, Akhara routes, and bathing ghats.

The sea of devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam continues. As per officials, more than 375 million devotees have so far taken the Holy Dip during the Maha Kumbh festival. (ANI)