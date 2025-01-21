PM Modi to Visit Mahakumbh 2025 on February 5; Amit Shah, VP Dhankhar Attend

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Mahakumb Mela 2025 on February 5, as per sources.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the mela on January 27, with the addition of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is expected to be a part of the celebrations on February 1.

On January 27, Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the Maha Kumbh, according to his schedule, where he will be taking a holy dip at the Sangam, performing Ganga Puja, and holding meetings with officials.

Security agencies have increased vigilance in anticipation of his visit, with special surveillance at key intersections and event venues in the city.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to take a holy dip at the Sangam on February 1. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is also expected to visit Prayagraj on February 10. During her visit, the President is expected to participate in major events being held in the city. Administrative and security preparations are being strengthened to ensure smooth and secure visits for these leaders.

Earlier today, devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela even as dense fog engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions did not seem to affect the footfall of pilgrims.

The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days which will see four key Shahi Snans.Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 1.597 million devotees took a dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the ninth day of the Mahakumbh.

As of January 20, over 88.1 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati. (ANI)