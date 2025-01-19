PM Modi Speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath About Prayagraj Fire Incident

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday after the fire incident in a tent at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

PM Modi inquired about the situation following the incident.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the skilled brigades of NDRF and SDRF had controlled the fire in time.

The fire that broke out in a tent of Gita Press, has now been brought under control and no casualties have been reported, as per officials.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhanu Bhaskar, the fire was allegedly caused due to cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harish Chandra Srivastava, lashed out at the opposition for blaming the government without knowing the facts.

"The fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in the Gita Press camp. The opposition is so hostile that they comment before knowing the facts. The accusation by the opposition parties about these things is very superficial and is a proof of their hostile politics," Srivastava told ANI.

Further, the BJP minister applauded CM Yogi Adityanath for taking immediate action of the fire.

"The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements of Maha Kumbh and has gone place to place to review. As soon as he receive information about the fire he reached the location. The government will take action on this.. there have been no damages as of now," he added.

The fire was extinguished within a period of 20 minutes and no casualties were reported, as per Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said "The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. There has been no loss of lives in the incident and for that, I thank Ma Ganga, Triveni and Lete Hanuman ji. Our police team and NDRF are at the spot." (ANI)