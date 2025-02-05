PM Modi Offers Prayers and Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered puja at Triveni Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati--at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning.

PM Modi also took a holy dip at Sangam, sporting a bright saffron-coloured jacket and blue trackpant.

After reaching Prayagraj, the Prime Minister took a boat tour in the Yamuna River with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the prime minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites.

Earlier, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, the prime minister inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a holy dip in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, and urged not to do 'politics' on historic moment.

Posting a video on X, he wrote "Maha Kumbh comes once in 144 years i.e. once in many generations. No one should do politics on such a historic religious moment. I am fortunate that I took a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. Please everyone follow the guidelines as the total number of people coming to Maha Kumbh is unprecedented and unimaginable. #Mahakumbh"

Meanwhile, by 8 am on Wednesday, over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervour surrounding the grand religious congregation.This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underlining the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance. (ANI)