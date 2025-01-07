Pilgrims will get AI-driven smart parking solutions in Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: As the world's largest religious gathering, the Mahakumbh, draws near, the Indian companies are stepping up to simplify the experience for millions of pilgrims during the mega event.

Park+, an auto-tech super app, on Tuesday announced the launch of Prayagraj's first smart parking management system for devotees to access easy parking during the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, the company stated in a statement.

Park+, the official parking partner at MahaKumbh Mela 2025 says Pilgrims visiting Prayagraj can use the Park+ app to easily discover, book, and prepay for car parking spot at a government-approved parking area.

Car owners will also be able to use their FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot, without any human intervention.

Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, Park+, said, "As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with the Kumbh Mela Authority to bring our smart parking services to Prayagraj. Over 40 crore pilgrims are expected to attend Maha Kumbh, and we expect over 25+ lakh cars/vehicles to converge into Prayagraj in these 45 days. Devotees will be able to discover, pre-book, and pre-pay for a safe and secure parking spot on the Park+ app."

He stated that additionally our FASTag-enabled parking management system also allows car owners to pay for their parking using their FASTag, removing cash transactions completely.

The app-based parking solution will give facilities like booking a parking slot, prepayment, and FASTag-enabled cashless transactions at 30+ government-approved locations with a capacity of 5,00,000 vehicles.

The Park+ Experiential Zone will have facilities like 24x7 security, EV charging stations, washrooms, medical support, F&B facilities, and vehicle maintenance stalls.

"Our Park+ parking zones will also be equipped with a 24x7 security setup, CCTV cameras, EV charging stations, medical support teams, and vehicle maintenance staff. Additionally, our AI-powered systems will be able to predict parking patterns, parking fill rates, identify EV charging patterns, and ensure a superior parking experience. Furthermore, car owners will also be automatically alerted to pending challans and expired PUC certificates." Hitesh Gupta, Co-Founder & CTO, Park+.

In partnership with Indian Oil Park+ will also give fuel at discounted rates to pilgrims. (ANI)