Patanjali Leads Spiritual Wellness: Baba Ramdev's Free Yoga Camp at Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj: As one of the largest religious gatherings unfolds in Prayagraj, devotees are flocking to the Triveni Sangam to participate in the Mahakumbh.

Various events within the Mahakumbh Mela continue to take place. Yog Guru Baba Ramdev conducted a free yoga therapy and meditation camp at MahaKumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj.

7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche arrived at Yog Guru Baba Ramdev's free yoga therapy and meditation camp.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a one-day visit to Prayagraj today to take part in the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, as per a release from the Mahakumbh Media Centre.

According to the release, Shah is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj at 11:25 AM on Monday, following which he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam. He will then visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Later, the minister will proceed to Juna Akhara, where he will meet the Maharaj and other saints of the Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, during the ongoing spiritual expanse of the Mahakumbh Mela, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Bageshwar Dham Chief Shastri said, "This is a Sangam of Triveni, of saints, devotees, masters, and masters and devotees... Swami Chidanand Maharaj is holding a Mahasangam of all the saints in Mahakumbh..."

"On January 30th, a Dharm Sansad will be held for the nation and the awakening of Hindutva... It is a unique experience that goes beyond imagination. All the saints and Mahatmas here are chanting and even when some of them don't have any facilities...," he told ANI.

Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom also expressed happiness as she was able to participate in the Mahakumbh.

"I am very happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela. The arrangements are so good, I have no words," Mary Kom told the media.

Furthermore, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Mahakumbh during his visit to Prayagraj on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after taking a holy dip, Yadav said, "People come here with their faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics... The day I took a dip at Haridwar--that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip here..."

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)