Pahalwan Baba Inspires Youth at Mahakumbh with Fitness and Anti-Drug Mission

Prayagraj: The ongoing Mahakumbh event here is a congregation like no other, drawing millions of devotees and pilgrims from across the world. Among the sea of visitors, various 'babas' stand out, especially those who carry their distinct identity. One such figure is Rajpal Singh, also known as 'Pahalwan Baba', with the mission to "awaken" the youth. He has become a prominent presence at the gathering, blending spirituality with a call for healthy lifestyle.

"My objective is to awaken the youth, eradicate drugs, make everyone healthy, and make India a Vishwaguru... I am 50 years old, and I can do 10,000 push-ups with one hand. If I can work so hard at this age, the youth can do four times more," Rajpal Singh said.

He further appealed to youths to respect their parents and elders. "Because of being in the wrong company, youth has become addicted to drugs. I ask everyone to listen to their parents and respect the saints and the elders," he added.

He claims to inspire the youth through his physique and a variety of stunts, demonstrating strength and resilience as a way to motivate the younger generation. "I try to awaken youths by showing my physique. I receive 10-15 calls daily, they tell me that they have changed their lifestyle," the Pahalwan Baba stated.

Emphasising the small sacrifices and choice of foods to lead a healthy life, he said, "Our great leaders have sacrificed their lives for the country; today we don't need to sacrifice our lives; we just need to let go of some small enjoyments."

Talking to ANI, he appealed to all to avoid fast foods and fried foods and recommended them to consume more home-made foods.

Singh has been engaged in this pursuit since last year, what he calls "awakening the youth." He said that he started this after seeing a few of his relatives who had "lost their way."

On being asked about the real meaning of saints, he said, "Those who work for society are real saints."

He also expressed appreciation for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, saying that he had never come across such arrangements before. "The government and association have ensured very good arrangements. I have seen such arrangements for the first time. If all Chief Ministers of the country were like this, then India would soon become Vishwaguru," he said.

Meanwhile, amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gathered at the ghats of Sangam to take holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers--Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. (ANI)