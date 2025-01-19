Over 5 Million Pilgrims Take Holy Dip on Day 7 of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: More than 5 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on the seventh day, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday as of 6 PM.

Among a congregation of over 5.182 million devotees gathered at the Sangam Triveni, 1 million Kalpvasis and 4.182 million pilgrims took a holy dip by 6 PM.

As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Earlier today, devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela even as dense fog engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions did not seem to affect the footfall of pilgrims.

The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days which will see four key Shahi Snans.

Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Despite the chilly weather and dense fog, a large number of devotees gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to witness the morning Ganga Aarti on the seventh day of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Aarti, a hallmark of devotional celebration along the Ganga ghats, was performed by priests holding huge lighted oil lamps, while the river Ganga was worshipped by offering flowers and diyas.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted different aspects of the Maha Kumbh 2025 and said that this mega event is an "extraordinary" confluence of equality and harmony packed with "unforgettable crowd" and "unimaginable scenes."

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 goes global, the Prime Minister said that the festival of Kumbh celebrates "unity in diversity" as there is no discrimination or casteism anywhere in this tradition and people from all over India and the world gather together at Sangam.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh area.

CM Yogi also visited the Paramarth Niketan Kumbh Mela Camp to attend the ongoing 'Katha' by Indian spiritual leader Morari Bapu.

CM Yogi was welcomed by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has been witnessing a huge influx of devotees with some notable names participating in the event.

With the commencement of the Maha Kumbh on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering.

The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela. (ANI)