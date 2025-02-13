Over 491 Million Devotees Attend 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: More than 491.4 million devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati) since the inception of 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday. Nearly 8.546 million people took holy dips today as of 8:00 PM, the information department of the UP government said. Among this congregation, more than 500 thousand Kalpavasis and over 6.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his wife took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Mahakumbh. Saha prayed to the sacred Ganga river for the peace and prosperity of Tripura. "Today, I had the good fortune of taking a dip in the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The holy water, divine energy and spiritual atmosphere made it an unforgettable experience. Prayed to Ganga Maiya for the peace and prosperity of the entire Tripura," Saha posted on X. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state ministers took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh earlier today. He prayed for the welfare of Chhattisgarh and congratulated Yogi Adityanath and his government for the arrangements made in the Mahakumbh.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, along with his family, visited the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Thursday to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. Oberoi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for the Mahakumbh arrangements and shared how proud he feels that the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in the country with so much love. "We have come here to thank God... We want to thank the government of India, especially the government of Uttar Pradesh, their administration, and every officer present here for making such good preparations. It feels very proud that today, the world's biggest festival is being celebrated in such a beautiful way in our country," Oberoi told ANI.

Earlier in the day, actor Vicky Kaushal also visited Mahakumbh 2025 ahead of his upcoming film Chhaava, which is scheduled for release on February 14. Sharing his experience at the event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his joy, saying, "I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here."

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)