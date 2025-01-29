Over 4.24 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Prayagraj Mahakumbh Amid Tragedy

Prayagraj: The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela here has witnessed an extraordinary surge in devotees, with over 4.24 million pilgrims taking holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, as of 12 noon on Wednesday, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, after a brief halt due to the stampede-like situation, saints continue to arrive, though in smaller processions, at the Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

On the second 'Amrit Snan' at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh, a sadhu said, "Everyone should take a holy dip in the river Ganga on this pious occasion. Some unfortunate incidents happened but everyone should remain healthy."

After taking Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara said, "Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akhara's) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take holy dip in small numbers."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his deep sorrow over Wednesday's situation at the Mahakumbh and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

In a post on X, Shah mentioned being in regular contact with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and local authorities to monitor the situation.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place at Mahakumbh. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. The administration is treating the injured in hospitals. I am in constant touch with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the local administration," he said.

A stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones in the incident.

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi said on X.

36.1 million devotees have taken holy dip in Triveni till 10 am on Wednesday, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. Other significant days during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)