Over 397.4 Million Devotees Participate in Mahakumbh 2025 Till February 6

New Delhi: More than 397.4 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

This data pertains to February 6, 2025, as per the Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department.

Meanwhile, serene visuals emerged from the Triveni Sangam ghats today as devotees took a holy dip in the Mahakumbh.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also set to take a holy dip in the sacred confluence in Mahakumbh today.

The annual event, which draws millions of pilgrims, has become a global attraction this year, with several prominent personalities also joining the crowds.

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his family took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

He also praised the organisation of Mahakumbh, highlighting the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

After reaching Prayagraj, the Prime Minister took a boat tour in the Yamuna River with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also participated, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni.

Various devotees have also praised the seamless arrangements at Mahakumbh, expressing their gratitude for the efficient management, which includes security, sanitation, and amenities.

As the Mahakumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)