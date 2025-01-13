Over 10,000 Personnel Deployed for Security as Devotees Gather at Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday morning carried out inspections at the location where the much-awaited 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela was being held. The police were seen riding horseback for crowd management and patrolling. Over 10,000 personnel associated with local police stations and paramilitary forces have been deployed for the Maha Kumbh, an official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna said that the final figures of people who have bathed in the holy Sangam will be released eventually, but the estimated figure tells that 50 lakh people have already undertaken the 'snan'.

"The official figure will be released soon. We have estimated that approximately 50 lakh people have already taken the holy dip. The arrangements made (by the police) are working fine. Crowd regulations and parking arrangements are working fine as well. The traffic coming from different routes is being diverted and being instructed to park properly. We have the capacity to accommodate enough vehicles for parking. The state and central police forces are prepared to tackle any situation," DIG Krishna told ANI.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar said, "The fair administration is fully alert. All forces have been deployed since 3 am... There are full police arrangements at the places where bathing is taking place...All officers are constantly monitoring. There is no problem anywhere..."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi said that the devotees were coming in large numbers and the number of people who took the holy dip in the Sangam would be calculated by the evening.

"The devotees are coming in large numbers, continuously. The ghats are fully occupied. The number of people taking a holy dip will be calculated by the evening. The first day of Maha Kumbh is going on peacefully," Dwivedi told ANI.

Speaking on the security arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, he said that the police were keeping a watch on miscreants to ensure the safety of the devotees taking a dip in the holy Sangam. Dwivedi added that over 10,000 personnel have been deployed for the Maha Kumbh.

"We have engaged personnel from the local police stations, paramilitary and civil police. The special forces have also been deployed. We are keeping a watch on everything so that no miscreant can create problems for the devotees. We have also deployed mounted police. We have deployed nearly 50,000 personnel (for the Maha Kumbh)," he added.

Horses worth Rs 1.5 crore have been deployed by the Patrolling Police (Mounted Police) to beef up the security at the Mahakumbh Mela grounds. A total of five American Warmblood (breed) horses have been brought, as they are distinct because of their speciality in sensing danger from a distance and ensuring swift protective action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it a "very special day" for crores of people who uphold Indian values and culture.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture. Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony."

Expressing his happiness at seeing the influx of pilgrims and tourists in Prayagraj, PM Modi wished all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay.

"I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay,"

PM Modi said.PM Modi also expressed hope that the Maha Kumbh would bring new energy and enthusiasm into the lives of all.

Maha Kumbh 2025, the biggest human gathering in the world saw devotees queuing for the 'Snan' or holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. Devotees from across the globe have gathered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam.

The first major Shahi or Amrit Snan will get underway on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years. (ANI)