Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: Mohit Chauhan on attending Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Singer Mohit Chauhan, best known for tracks 'Ilahi' and 'Tum Se Hi', feels blessed to be at Prayagraj and witness the spiritual grandeur of Maha Kumbh.

"I feel blessed to be here. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Everything here looks so beautiful," Mohit told ANI before taking a sacred dip at the Maha Kumbh.

Earlier, on Monday evening, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, along with her daughter and a couple of friends, was spotted seeking blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Sharing her sacred experience, Raveena told ANI,"...This Kumbh has come after 144 years. So, my friends and I have come here from Mumbai. We have come not just for Ganga Snan but also to our 'home'. Swami ji's home is my home, my children's home..."

The information department of the Uttar Pradesh government reported that as of Sunday, nearly 630 million people had taken the holy dip. The final major bath will take place on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26. (ANI)