Norwegian Envoy to India Calls Mahakumbh in Prayagraj 'Visit of a Lifetime

Prayagraj: Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday, accompanied by her husband, Espen.

Expressing gratitude for the spiritual experience, Stener thanked Spiritual Leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati for his blessings.

In a post on X, she said, "Visit of a lifetime! Deeply honoured to experience together with my husband, Espen, the MahaKumbh 2025. Thank you Swami Chidanand Saraswati for the divine blessings."



Meanwhile, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam on Thursday to take a holy dip during the ongoing MahaKumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, emphasized the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and condemned the spread of misinformation against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, and India.

"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya attended the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees taking the holy dip until February 18, officials said on Tuesday.

According to official data from February 18, 2025, till 8pm, more than 12.6 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya as pilgrims, after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj are arriving at the temples for darshan. (ANI)