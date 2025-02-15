NF Railway to Run Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims in 2025

Guwahati: To cope with the anticipated heavy rush of pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela of the year 2025, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two more pairs of special trains between Jogbani and Tundla stations. These special trains will operate for a single trip in each direction.

It will facilitate devotees and visitors willing to attend the Maha Kumbh to travel with comfort. Moreover, one pair of Maghi Purnima special trains is being operated between Katihar and Manihari on a daily basis in both directions. This service will continue till 21st February 2025.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that special train no. 05718 (Jogbani - Tundla) departed from Jogbani on Friday to reach Tundla at 19:00 hours the next day.

"In the return direction, train no. 05717 (Tundla - Jogbani) will depart from Tundla at 21:40 hours on 16th February, 2025 (Sunday) to reach Jogbani 02: at 20 hours on Tuesday. Another Special train no. 05720 (Jogbani - Tundla) will depart from Jogbani at 18:40 hours on 15th February 2025 (Saturday) to reach Tundla at 19:00 hours the next day. In the return direction, train no. 05719 (Tundla - Jogbani) will depart from Tundla at 21:40 hours on 17th February 2025 (Monday) to reach Jogbani 02: 20 hours on Wednesday. During its both-way journey, these special trains will run via Forbesganj, Arariya Court, Katihar, Khagaria, Barauni Jn., Patliputra, Ara, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Prayagraj, & Etawah. etc. railway stations," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

"These special trains will consist of 22 coaches including AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, Sleeper Class and General Sitting coaches for the convenience of passengers."

He further said that another one-way special train No. 05841 will also run between Rangapara North and Tundla leaving from Rangapara North at 17:30 hours on 15th February 2025 to reach Tundla at 06:30 hours on 17th February 2025.

"This initiative aims to provide convenient and comfortable travel options for devotees attending the grand religious event. Similarly, Special train no. 07540 (Katihar - Manihari) departs from Katihar at 20:30 hours to reach Manihari at 21:30 hours. In the return direction, train no. 07539 (Manihari - Katihar) departs from Manihari at 05:00 hours to reach Katihar 06: 00 hours. During its both-way journey, the special trains run via Manshahi, Khurrampur, Mahiyarpur, Baghmara Halt etc. railway stations. The special trains consist of 8 coaches including Driving Power Coach and Trailer Coach for the convenience of passengers," Sharma said.

"The move by NFR will provide relief to the passengers who are planning a trip to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. The special trains will facilitate the return journey of the pilgrims from different places to their respective destinations. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey," he added. (ANI)