Neena Gupta Calls Maha Kumbh Mela Visit a 'Unique Experience' in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Veteran actor Neena Gupta visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday and expressed her awe and admiration for the grand spiritual gathering.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor called her visit to the Kumbh Mela a "unique experience" and expressed how it had been on her wish list for years.

"I have been wanting to come here for years... It was a unique experience... Finally, I took a dip today," Neena Gupta said while speaking to ANI.

"The atmosphere here is crazy. I have never seen a bigger gathering in my life... I am impressed by the government for organizing such a huge event," she added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious event for Hindus, is being held at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

As of February 6, more than 397.4 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, suggests data from the Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department.

As the Maha Kumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also participated, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni.

Various devotees have also praised the seamless arrangements at Mahakumbh, expressing their gratitude for the efficient management, which includes security, sanitation, and amenities.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)