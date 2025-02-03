Naga Sadhus of Juna Akhada Take Holy Dip During 3rd Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami at Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhara on Monday took holy dip as part of the third Amrit Snan on the occasion of Basant Panchami at Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh festival.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri lauded the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "very good" arrangements and stated that all 13 akhadas have taken dip at Triveni Sangam.

"All the 13 Akhadas took holy dip at Triveni Sangam. We offered prayers to Ganga Maa, Lord Shiva. All the Nagas are very excited. This was our third Amrit Snan. I congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath as they made very good arrangements for the 13 Akhadas. The people who do not follow Sanatan Dharma should learn a lesson from this and see that today also, Sanatan is with Sadhus and Sadhus are with Sanatan," Swami Kailashanand Giri told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, other Naga Sadhus also hailed the arrangements stating that it was better on Monday than on the previous two Amrit Snans.

A Naga sadhu said, "Arrangements today were better than the previous two Amrit Snans. Today's snan was the biggest for us saints."

"The Amrit Snan was very good today. All akharas and saints took a holy dip. The arrangements were very nice," another saint stated.

A large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take holy dip in the sacred confluence of Rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours of Monday.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at Prayagraj junction as the city gears up to host the sacred Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

The event is part of the ongoing Mahakmbh Mela 2025, drawing pilgrims from across the country to take the holy dip in the Ganges.

The holy city saw devotees from different parts of the country, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals.

It is believed that goddess Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magha and marks the onset of spring.

It also heralds the start of preparations for the festival of Holi. Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements in Prayagraj for the occasion, which have been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims.

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre is overseeing all operations for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

The centre is monitoring 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras deployed to cover both the city and the Mela area.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)