MP CM Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan CM Sharma Take Holy Dip at Sangam in Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accompanied by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma took a holy dip together at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.

CM Yadav and Rajasthan CM Sharma also greeted each other at Triveni Sangam after taking the holy dip together. Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

After the holy dip, CM Yadav told ANI, "Sangam has the blessings of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna and Prayagraj is the supreme place of all pilgrimages. So the pleasure of having a holy dip here is achieved after the virtues of many births. I prayed here for the wellness of Madhya Pradesh's people, especially youth and fortune for every section of the society."

Meanwhile, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I took a dip with my wife at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj "Mahakumbh" and worshipped the flowing rivers. This is the power of Sanatan that with this holy body as well as the mind become blissful. It filled me with the feeling of divinity. I wish that the flow of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati remains uninterrupted for eternity, and everyone be blessed."

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)