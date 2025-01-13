Millions Flock to Sangam Ghats for Historic First Holy Dip

Prayagraj: The grand Mahakumbh 2025 began with an overwhelming display of faith, devotion, and spiritual unity, creating a spectacle reminiscent of the spiritual grandeur witnessed once in 144 years, said an official press release.

The massive congregation, marked by unwavering faith, deep devotion, joy, and emotional fervor, transformed the sacred event into a global confluence of spirituality and human connection.

A sea of devotees from across the country and the world gathered not just for chanting, meditation, and spiritual fulfillment, but also to experience the unparalleled cultural heritage of Mahakumbh. The overwhelming gathering at permanent and temporary ghats, including Sangam Noj in the holy city of Prayagraj, bore witness to this extraordinary event.

Many devotees were seen with teary eyes, overwhelmed by the divine atmosphere, as they immersed themselves in prayers, rituals, and the spirit of unity. These devotees were satisfied with the arrangements made by the Yogi government for the successful and divine execution of this historic event.

Two days before the official bathing day, lakhs of devotees had already begun taking holy dips, indicating that the 45-day-long Mahakumbh 2025 might surpass the Uttar Pradesh government's crowd projections, as per the official press release.

The massive turnout in the initial days suggests that this year's congregation will be larger than ever before.

On Paush Purnima, Kalpvasis, known for their intense spiritual discipline, took a holy dip in the 'Mokshadayini' Sangam, beginning their 45-day-long spiritual retreat. Kalpvasis observe strict vows of celibacy, minimalistic living, and regular prayers during the Mahakumbh period. They prayed not only for their personal spiritual elevation but also for the welfare of humanity.

This year, the coincidence of Paush Purnima falling on a Monday, an auspicious day for the worship of Mahadev, made the occasion even more spiritually significant.

Devotees were seen chanting "Har Har Mahadev," "Jai Shri Ram," and "Jai Bajrang Bali" while taking the holy dip at all the major ghats, including Sangam Noj. Pilgrims from various states like Bihar, Haryana, Bengal, Odisha, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh were seen participating in large numbers.

The splendor of Mahakumbh has captivated not only Indian devotees but also visitors from across the world. At Sangam Ghat, a stream of international pilgrims and spiritual seekers joined the festivities.

Several YouTubers from South Korea were seen capturing the heavenly experience on their cameras, while tourists from Japan engaged with local guides to understand the cultural and spiritual significance of the event.

On Monday, Sanatani devotees from various countries of Europe including Russia-America witnessed this great festival of faith and unity and also took a holy dip.

Among the many international visitors was Christina from Spain, who expressed her heartfelt admiration for the grandeur of Mahakumbh, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Notably, the crowd expected at this year's Mahakumbh is anticipated to surpass the population of several nations, making it a truly global event. Foreign devotees were not only drawn to witness the event but were also seen actively participating in the rituals, with several sadhus and sanyasis from other countries embracing Sanatan Dharma and taking the holy dip as a spiritual blessing.

The vibrant energy of Mahakumbh extended to the market areas near Sangam Mela and the Lete Hanuman Temple. Sellers of puja materials and tilak artists were seen busy attending to the swelling crowd of devotees. Retail vendors selling prasad, chunri, and diya materials mentioned that the influx of pilgrims this year has surpassed even the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

Pradeep Upadhyay, a local tilak artist, who also participated in the 2019 Kumbh, remarked that the enthusiasm and turnout in Mahakumbh 2025 are much higher, indicating a greater spiritual connection among devotees. Similarly, Santoshi Devi, a vendor from Phulpur selling puja essentials near Sangam, noted that Ganga Jal storage boxes were among the most purchased items, reflecting the devotees' eagerness to take back the sacred water as a symbol of divine blessings. (ANI)