Massive Devotee Turnout at Mahakumbh 2025 on Makar Sankranti: A Global Celebration of Faith and Hospitality

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest gatherings, witnessed a massive turnout on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday, with millions of devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges at the Sangam.

The festival, which marks the beginning of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere, saw people from every state and every caste of India, as well as foreign nationals from many countries, come together to celebrate the sacred event.

"I'm from America, but I live in Lisbon, Portugal," said Jeff, a foreign national who took part in the holy dip. "I find the energy here very calm and relaxing, and everyone seems very friendly. It feels very good to come here."

Another devotee, Paula from the United States, expressed her joy at being able to participate in the festival. "Today is a very good day," she said in broken Hindi. "On this good day, we are getting the opportunity to take a bath with the sadhus. It is our good fortune that we got the opportunity to come to Maha Kumbh and got the company of the sanyasis."

A woman from Iran, who was part of a group of 9 people from different parts of the world, also praised the organization of the event. "We are staying in a very good tent colony. Kumbh is very well organized. It is impressive."

The banks of the Sangam were completely filled with devotees, with many chanting slogans like "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Gange" as they took the holy dip. The atmosphere was electric, with devotees from all over India and abroad mingling together in a spirit of unity and devotion.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has not only showcased India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage but has also provided a platform for people from all over the world to come together and experience the country's warm hospitality.

13.8 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam here till 10.30 am on Tuesday during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025, according to the officials.

The festival has been organized under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has seen a massive turnout of devotees from all over India and abroad.

CM Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'.

In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith.

"This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!" he said.

Earlier the CM also wished the people of the state on Makar Sankranti, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of the state, all revered saints, devotees and followers on Makar Sankranti! This is a festival to express gratitude to the Sun God, the father of the universe." (ANI)