Mahakumbh Mela: Prayagraj all set to host mega event, 7-layer security in place

Prayagraj: Prayagraj is all decked up to host Mahakumbh 2025 which begins on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

As part of the security arrangement, Uttar Pradesh Police will implement a seven-layer security scheme to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering. Additionally, the Police have also launched an intensive checking campaign to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025. Over 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have also been installed to enhance the security.

The state government has also deployed 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances exclusively for the Mahakumbh.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "125 road ambulances have been equipped with 15 Advance Life Support (ALS). Additionally, air ambulances and seven river ambulances have also been deployed. Of the seven river ambulances, you will get to see one of them being deployed today and the rest will be stationed from tomorrow. The government has made proper arrangements to deal with any kind of situation."

Meanwhile, an atmosphere of spiritual fervour an devotion has filled the air in Prayagraj as the much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela draws near.

Seers from several major akhadas have already arrived at the campsite, including Niranjani Akhada, Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)