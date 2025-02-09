Mahakumbh 2025: Over 8.4 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: The ongoing Mahakumbh here continues to draw devotees from across the globe to witness and participate in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Devotees are flocking to the Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra to take a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, experiencing the spiritual significance of this ancient and grand event.

Around 8.429 million devotees took holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025 till now.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

A day earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, after taking a holy bath at Triveni Sangam, served prasad to devotees at Rajasthan Mandap here.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh-2025, the world's largest spiritual and cultural event, distributed food prasad to the devotees at Rajasthan Mandapam in Prayagraj and received their blessings," the Rajasthan CM said in a post on X.

"The divine stream of Triveni Sangam--may the infinite blessings of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati always remain upon all of us; may everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and well-being; this is my wish," CM Sharma added.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma, during the holy bath at Sangam, was accompanied by his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, CM Mohan Yadav.

The two Chief Ministers greeted each other at Triveni Sangam after taking the holy dip together. Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

After the holy dip, CM Yadav told ANI, "Sangam has the blessings of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna and Prayagraj is the supreme place of all pilgrimages. So the pleasure of having a holy dip here is achieved after the virtues of many births. I prayed here for the wellness of Madhya Pradesh's people, especially youth and fortune for every section of the society." (ANI)