Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 110 Million Devotees Have Taken Holy Dip at Sangam So Far

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13th with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days.

Earlier on Sunday, during the ongoing spiritual expanse of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Bageshwar Dham Chief Shastri said, "This is a Sangam of Triveni, of saints, devotees, masters, master and devotees... Swami Chidanand Maharaj is holding a Mahasangam of all the saints in Mahakumbh..."

"On January 30th, a Dharm Sansad will be held for the nation and the awakening of Hindutva... It is a unique experience and beyond imagination... All the saints and Mahatmas here are chanting and even when some of them don't have any facilities...," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom also expressed happiness as she was able to participate in the Maha Kumbh.

"I am very happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela. The arrangements are so good, I have no words," Mary Kom told the media.

Furthermore, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh during his visit to Prayagraj on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after taking a holy dip, Yadav said, "People come here with their faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics... The day I took a dip at Haridwar - that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip here..."

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)