Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions Witness First 'Amrit Snan' at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: On the occasion of first Amrit Snan, the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara led by Mahamandaleshwar Jayambanandgiri on Tuesday carried out a procession at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a dip in the holy confluence (Sangam) of Ganga and Yamuna.

"I witness joy when I look around the Maha Kumbh (mela). We have been seeking blessings from saints and seers who have arrived here. We are here to take a dip in the Ganga (river). All devotees and seers have gathered for the grand festival," a woman devotee, part of the procession, told ANI.

"Everyone is engrossed in bhakti as today is the first 'Shahi Snan' at Maha Kumbh, owing to the Makasakranti. People can be seen everywhere, at every ghat, bathing in the holy river. Those who have not been able to visit the Maha Kumbh must come to take a dip in the holy Sangam and to pay respects to their ancestors," another woman devotee said.

Meanwhile, the Naga Sadhus of Avahan Akhara were also seen taking out a procession for the first 'Shahi Snan' at Triveni Sangam.

Around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh's principal secretary of urban development told ANI.

"So far, about 2 crore people have taken a dip. By evening, more than 2.50 crore people will have taken a dip in Sangam," Abhijat told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar told ANI that the police are continuously monitoring the situation.

"Since Sadhus from several Akharas take a holy dip today, it is called Amrit Snan. The 8th Akhara is taking a holy dip right now. Our officers and jawans are on duty to ensure everything is under control. Around 12 PM, 1.60 crore people have taken a holy dip," Prashant Kumar said.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation. Police response vehicles and Ambulances were present at the spot. Through thermal images, we were able to control the crowd during the night. Devotees are peacefully taking a holy dip at several places in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'. In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith.

"This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj," he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand of Juna Akhara said "Yaksha, Gandharva, and Kinnars, all took a holy dip today" and said he is praying for the well-being of Bharat.

Speaking to ANI, he said it marks the beginning of the Hindu month Magha, when devotees come to the Mahakumbh to perform 'anushthan' (rituals) and take part in 'snan' (bathing) during this occasion.

"Water is synonymous with our Sanatan culture. Water has life-giving properties. The existence of our Gods is from water- Narayana, Brahma, among others... The Hindu month of 'Magha' starts today, Paush Purnima. Many devotees have come here for 'anushthan' in addition to 'snan'. Many have come here to look for the meaning and essence of human life...," he had said earlier.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. (ANI)