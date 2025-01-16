Maha Kumbh 2025: Jagatguru Shankaracharya Welcomed with Grand Shobha Yatra in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: A grand procession was carried out as part of the Maha Kumbh celebrations in Prayagraj today, marking the entry of Jagatguru Shankaracharya Dwarka Sharda Pithadhish Swami, Shri Sadananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj into the Shankaracharya camp.

The event witnessed the participation of saints and sadhus from all 13 Akharas and the Panch Agni Akhara.

Speaking to ANI, Swamishree Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj said, "Jagatguru Shankaracharya Dwarka Sharda Pithadhish Swami Shri Sadananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj is set to enter the Shankaracharya camp today. The grand Shobha Yatra, organized by all 13 Akharas and the Agni Akhara, is being conducted under their guidance. Revered Maharaj Shri will now bless and offer darshan to devotees daily at the camp."

"The fair administration, in collaboration with religious leaders, has warmly welcomed this event," he added.

Another Acharya, elaborated on the event, and said that everyone paid tribute to the revered Sadananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj, adding that it marks an important milestone.

"Shri Panch Agni Akhara, was graced by the participation of thirteen Akharas from across India. These Akharas, the army of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, all paid tribute to the revered Sadananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj. Today, the second peeth, headed by Sadananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj of Govardhan Peeth, is being honoured at Sharda Peeth. The Peshwai Mangal Pravesh journey of Shankaracharya, revered by Shri Vibhushit A Gupteshwarananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj of Jyotish Peeth, marks an important milestone. The Puri Peeth's Nishchananda Saraswati Ji Maharaj is also part of the journey."

He added, "There is a strong sense of respect from the administration, with the presence of India's Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Maharaj is also involved, ensuring that the event is honored appropriately. The Mahakumbh is a grand celebration, supported by the Rajsatta, Prajasatta, and Sadhu Satta, all coming together to mark this momentous occasion."

Earlier today, More than 3 million devotees took part in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the fourth day of the Maha Kumbh in the holy city of Prayagraj.

According to the data released, by 6 pm on Thursday, over 3 million people visited the Maha Kumbh and took a holy dip at the Sangam, with more than 1 million Kalpvasis and 2 million additional pilgrims.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)