Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Visits Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Kerela Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visited Prayagraj and participated in the Mahakumbh 2025. In the visuals, Arlekar took a boat ride along with his family and had a look at the immense beauty of Triveni Sangam. The Kerala Governor also spoke to the media after the boat ride and praised the Yogi Adityanath government.

Arlekar thanked CM Yogi for reviving the old traditions of the country and stated that he will pray to 'Mother Ganga' for the national unity and development of the nation.

"We have revived the old traditions of the nation and for this, I thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Devotees from across the country are participating in the Mahakumbh. I pray to Mother Ganga for the development and unity of the nation," Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said.

Apart from Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda also visited the Mahakumbh on Saturday along with his family. He was welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Mahakumbh 2025 will conclude on February 26 and as per CM Yogi Adityanath, between January 13 to February 22, 60 crore devotees took holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Yogi stated that the whole world is praising Mahakumbh but those who do not like the development of the country and are constantly trying to defame the event are making negative comments.

"Between 13 January and 22 February, more than 60 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. The whole world is praising Mahakumbh's power. Those who do not like development, who do not like the potential of our country and our state, are constantly trying to defame (Mahakumbh) by making negative comments. Prayagraj's Mahakumbh has shown the mirror to those opponents who raise questions on good work and act as a barrier in the path of good initiatives", UP CM said while addressing a gathering on Friday. (ANI)