Jaya Kishori Highlights 'Peace, Knowledge, Spirituality, and Culture' at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori who reached Prayagraj on the occasion of Mahakumbh urged people to visit the Kumbh Nagari and said that the energy which gets created during such an amalgamation of crowds can't be witnessed during normal days.

Kishori further said that anyone who comes here will find everything here- peace, knowledge, spirituality, and culture.

Kishori who was taking in a boat ride at Triveni Sangam while accompanying Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati.

Speakign to ANI Jaya Kishori said, "The emotions of all those who have come here are magnificent. Such a large number of people who have come here despite such cold weather is amazing. My experience has been very good... Seeing such a large number of devotees in one place creates a unique energy, which is not there on normal days...

"Anyone who comes here will find everything here- peace, knowledge, spirituality, and culture. Prayagraj is currently seeing an amalgamation of all these...," she added.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati also invited people to witness the mass religious gathering and said, "This Makar Sankranti saw the 'snan' of not just those present here, but that of the whole 'Sanatan dharma'... This is a celebration of the immortality of Sanatan... This Kumbh has shown everyone that 'sare ghat pate pade hain, log kehte hain hum bate pade hain'... I want to invite everyone here, 'aao Kumbh chalein'... I pray for the well-being of all Indians and everyone in the world. Modi ji is an extraordinary person. This duo of Yogi-Modi have come together to spread the essence of yoga in this country..."

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati said, "Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, when I took the holy dip in Sangam, I was thinking what did I do right in the previous births that I got this opportunity in this birth...I consider myself fortunate. Today, we took the holy bath with our family of crores of people...The power of Sanatana Dharma is for everyone, no matter where you belong to. I believe there is a solution to every problem in the holy dip of Sangam..."

Meanwhile, after performing Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam -- Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya expressed happiness for being '1st' among Acharyas to have Amrit Snan and praised the Uttar Pradesh government for arrangements.

"I am extremely happy because I was the first one to take a holy dip among all the Acharyas. I am impressed by the arrangements of the state government. They have successfully managed such a huge crowd here."

Notably, around twenty million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam so far during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Tuesday, Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary, urban development told ANI.

"So far, about 2 crore people have taken a dip. By evening, more than 2.50 crore people will have taken a dip in Sangam," Abhijat told ANI. (ANI)