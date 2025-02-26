It was magical, heartwarming: Preity Zinta shares experience of her Maha Kumbh visit

Prayagraj: Actress Preity Zinta recently visited the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The actress has now shared a small glimpse of her experience at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress has joined the ranks of celebrities who have visited Maha Kumbh. Preity called her visit "magical, heartwarming, and a bit sad".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity shared a long note describing her experience of her visit. It was accompanied by a series of photos and videos that featured the holy dip at Triveni Sangam by the actress.

Preity donned a saffron salwar and suit during her visit to one of the largest sacred gatherings in the world.

While sharing the video, she wrote,

"This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela & it was magical, heartwarming & a bit sad. Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom & it meant the world to her.

Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life & death only to realise the duality of life & attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love ? No ! I'm not !"

Preity continued, "It's deeply moving & humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong & mighty & no matter what your attachment is, eventually your spiritual journey & the journey ahead is solo! I came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience. Beyond this I don't know, but I'm confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek... till then ... Har Har Mahadev "

Earlier, on Monday, afternoon, Katrina Kaif visited the Maha Kumbh and met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

Katrina was accompanied by her mother-in-law. Recently, her husband, Vicky Kaushal, was spotted taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh. (ANI)